Although it was a surprise to many to learn that Ghislaine Maxwell was married when she offered up her husband to cover a considerable chunk of her bail bid, the Daily Mail uncovered a photo of Maxwell with her husband, Scott Borgerson, before they tied the knot.

The snap showed Maxwell and Borgerson, who was married to his ex-wife at the time, in October 2013 at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The picture shows Maxwell smiling at the camera while Borgerson had one arm around her waist and clutched a glass of wine in his other hand.

PRINCE ANDREW STEPS BACK FROM PUBLIC DUTIES AFTER BOMBSHELL BBC INTERVIEW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Speakers at the event included Hillary Clinton and Eric Schmidt, who was the CEO of Google from 2001-2011.

According to court documents, Borgerson and Maxwell tied the knot in 2016. The couple was said to be living a “quiet family life” together before her arrest in July.

Maxwell’s millionaire husband wrote to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that “the person described in the criminal charges is not the person we know. I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine. Quite to the contrary, the Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person.”

While Borgerson knew that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were pals, he is still convinced that she is innocent and believes that “Ghislaine had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes.”

THE 15 MOST EMBARRASSING SCANDALS THE ROYAL FAMILY WISHES WE’D FORGET

Maxwell is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is awaiting trial in July 2021 for allegedly grooming young women and girls who were sexually abused by her and Epstein between 1994 and 1997. Maxwell pled not guilty, but should she be convicted, she faces up to 35 years in jail.

Maxwell has been trying to secure a hefty bail bid, most of which will be funded by her husband and the rest by friends and family members who were not named by the court for safety concerns. Several of Maxwell’s loved ones even wrote to the judge that they had no qualms about leaving her unattended with their children.

“She has been a constant visitor to my family homes, has had my children stay with her in her homes,” one of Maxwell’s loved ones, who will help finance the bail bid, wrote. “And I would not hesitate to leave any of my kids or grandkids in her care. I have never witnessed, nor heard from my children or grandchildren any reports of any inappropriate behavior.”

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

“As far as allowing my own young children and or their friends to visit [Maxwell], both before and at any time in the future, the answer is an unequivocal YES,” another wrote, while others said that Maxwell regularly visited their homes and that their kids often stayed at her house.

Maxwell’s filing claims that she is “not the person the media has portrayed her to be, far from it” and “wants to stay in New York and have her day in court so that she can clear her name and return to her family.” One of her loved ones even slammed the system for accusing Maxwell of the crimes and was disappointed that a “country as great as the United States would even think that Ghislaine poses a danger to children or minors.”

That said, several of Epstein’s victims have claimed that Maxwell abused them too.