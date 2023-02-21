OK Magazine
OK Magazine
REALITY TV

'RHONJ' Stars Joe Gorga & Luis Ruelas Get Into Heated Screaming Match Over Melissa & Teresa Giudice Feud

joe giudice pp
Source: bravo
By:

Feb. 21 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Tensions are at an all-time high between now brother-in-laws Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas.

During a sneak peek for the Tuesday, February 21, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the contractor and the businessman get into a public screaming match at a boys' night over Melissa Gorga's family not being invited to Luis and Teresa Giudice's wedding.

joe
Source: bravo

"Everybody's in, but everybody on my side of life? It's f**ked up," Joe tells his soon-to-be family member from across the table, before Frank Catania Sr. asks Luis the exact reason the Envy boutique owner's relatives were not slipped an invite.

"A lot of past bulls**t," Teresa's husband, who she married in August 2022, replies of the long-running feud.

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents? You gotta give them respect," Joe spits back at Luis. "It's like, 'F**k you! You mean nothing to me!'"

joe
Source: bravo

The new Housewives spouse went on to call out Joe and Melissa out for claiming during an episode of her "On Display" podcast that the Skinny Italian author's daughters relied on the couple to eat while she spent 11 months in prison in 2015.

"No one's saying they wouldn't eat," Joe makes clear about their comments. "What she meant was — and what I meant was — I've held my sister, I called her every single day, I took care of my sister. I was there."

joe
Source: bravo

Luis went on to point out how he now lives with Teresa's daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, so he's heard their comments about their uncle and aunt's roles in their lives at that time.

"You don't know s**t, bro. You've been here one f**kin' minute," Joe screams before Luis hits back at him, "Joe, I've been in your sister's life for almost two years!"

MORE ON:
Joe Gorga
rhonj enemies teresa giudice jacqueline laurita forgive each other mutual disdain melissa gorga
Source: Bravo

"F**k you. Don't talk to me like that. ... You're not a man, bro. You're a f**king p***y. ... I'm gonna break your f**king b**ls," Joe hollers, spurring Luis to yell back, "Go ahead! Stop with the theatrics!"

The onscreen altercation comes after Gia called out her godfather for using his run-in with her dad, Joe Giudice, to garner attention online. "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and were able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," the aspiring attorney wrote below her uncle's Instagram post hugging her dad.

melissa gorga joebravo
Source: bravo

Source: OK!

"You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post," she noted in her since deleted comment.

Entertainment Tonight obtained the sneak peek.

OK! Logo

