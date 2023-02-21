'RHONJ' Stars Joe Gorga & Luis Ruelas Get Into Heated Screaming Match Over Melissa & Teresa Giudice Feud

"Everybody's in, but everybody on my side of life? It's f**ked up," Joe tells his soon-to-be family member from across the table, before Frank Catania Sr. asks Luis the exact reason the Envy boutique owner's relatives were not slipped an invite.

"A lot of past bulls**t," Teresa's husband, who she married in August 2022, replies of the long-running feud.

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents? You gotta give them respect," Joe spits back at Luis. "It's like, 'F**k you! You mean nothing to me!'"