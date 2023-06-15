Leonardo DiCaprio in 'No Strings Situationship' With Gigi Hadid: 'Neither One of Them Wants to Settle Down'
Keeping it cool. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may have rekindled their romance, however, their relationship remains completely casual.
"Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now," a source revealed on Thursday, June 15.
"[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid," the insider explained to a news publication, noting: "Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."
While the potential pair doesn't want to define their fling at the moment, DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 28, appear to be serious enough for the supermodel to meet the Titanic star's parents, as OK! previously reported.
On Tuesday, June 6, the attractive Hollywood duo was spotted dining with DiCaprio's father and stepmother in London at the Chiltern Firehouse.
DiCaprio arrived with his parental figures, while Hadid showed up separately with a friend, however, the timing of events played out for the perfect meet-and-greet moment.
Later in the evening, Hadid and The Wolf of Wall Street actor both attended a dinner party at China Tang later that night for British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
The on-again, off-again flames apparent rekindled romance comes after things "fizzled" out between the two following their fling last year.
It didn't take long for their chemistry to heat back up, as they were seen spending time together in Italy just two months later.
DiCaprio and Hadid also both attended Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party on Friday, March 10, and seemed to be inseparable.
"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," a source spilled at the time.
Hadid has been managing her confusing "situationship" with DiCaprio all while she balances life as a single mom to her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
The 2016 International Model of the Year had a rocky five-year relationship with the former One Direction singer before calling it quits in October 2021. They still remain cordial co-parents of their little girl.
