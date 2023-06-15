Leonardo DiCaprio in 'No Strings Situationship' With Gigi Hadid: 'Neither One of Them Wants to Settle Down'

"[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid," the insider explained to a news publication, noting: "Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."

While the potential pair doesn't want to define their fling at the moment, DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 28, appear to be serious enough for the supermodel to meet the Titanic star's parents, as OK! previously reported.