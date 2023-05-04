Gisele Bündchen Spotted Returning to Miami After Jaw-Dropping Solo Met Gala Appearance in New York City
After dressing to the nines at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, Gisele Bündchen switched up her attire to casually cool upon her return to Miami.
The supermodel was seen Tuesday, May 2, at a Miami airport, one day after gracing the red carpet in a white vintage Chanel couture gown that was complimented by an impressive feather cape for the star-studded event honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld.
The former wife of Tom Brady was photographed making her way through the airport, with a marble-design pillow in one hand and a wheely suitcase in the other.
Looking like a model in whatever she wears, Bündchen, 42, opted for skinny jeans and a basic white t-shirt under a distressed leather jacket with fur trimming. Her black baseball cap matched her Chanel bag perfectly, making the outfit the ultimate model-off-duty ensemble.
Bündchen appeared to arrive to her home state solo, having also taken on the Met Gala sans a partner after she and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022 following 13 years of marriage. She last walked the Met Gala solo in 2007, with her and Brady making their grand debut as a couple at the Met Gala the following year.
The former couple regularly attended the swanky annual fashion-showcase event together up until 2019.
With Brady now out of the picture — aside from the exes sharing parental duties of Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — the Brazilian model is finally "back to herself," according to an insider. "[When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode."
However, Bündchen is now relishing in all that comes with this "new chapter" of her life, said the source.
Though it was rumored that Brady's decision to return to the field last year after announcing his retirement was to blame for their demise — with sources whispering that Bündchen gave the NFL pro an ultimatum, retire or break up — the mother-of-two has since clarified that it was "one piece of a much bigger puzzle."
Admitting they had simply "grown apart" after saying "I Do" in 2009, Bündchen confessed their divorce was a "death" of her dreams and that the rumors were extremely hurtful. Nevertheless, she clarified that she will always be her ex-husband's biggest supporter, saying in a candid interview: "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want all his dreams to come true."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Bündchen's return to Miami.