Gisele Bündchen Spotted Returning to Miami After Jaw-Dropping Solo Met Gala Appearance in New York City

Though it was rumored that Brady's decision to return to the field last year after announcing his retirement was to blame for their demise — with sources whispering that Bündchen gave the NFL pro an ultimatum, retire or break up — the mother-of-two has since clarified that it was "one piece of a much bigger puzzle."

Admitting they had simply "grown apart" after saying "I Do" in 2009, Bündchen confessed their divorce was a "death" of her dreams and that the rumors were extremely hurtful. Nevertheless, she clarified that she will always be her ex-husband's biggest supporter, saying in a candid interview: "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want all his dreams to come true."