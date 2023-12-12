Gisele Bündchen Glows While Celebrating Her Kids' Birthdays at Disney World — Days After Ex Tom Brady Was Spotted With Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen celebrated her children in a big way!
The supermodel, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, December 11, to share photos from her trip to Disney World with her son, Benjamin, 14, — who was born on December 8 — and her daughter, Vivian, 11 — whose birthday was on December 5.
"Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld. We had a great time! ✨," she penned in the caption of the photos of herself, her kiddos and their friends enjoying the theme park.
As she posed in Animal Kingdom, Bündchen glowed while rocking a white T-shirt, skinny jeans and a baseball cap. The Vogue cover girl also shared a shot while hugging her little boy and one of her two children with their arms wrapped around each other in front of Cinderella's castle.
While the family enjoyed their quality time together, Tom Brady was seen picking up his former flame Irina Shayk, 37, at her hotel before heading to an Art Basel event together in Miami over the weekend. The former duo was also seen together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party the day before.
"Brady was at the party briefly and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people," an eyewitness said of their interaction at the A-list bash.
- No. 1 Mom! Gisele Bündchen's Most Heartwarming Moments With Her Family: Photos
- 'Let's Do This!' Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Shares Adorable Disney Snaps From Daughter's 10th Birthday Weeks After Tom Brady Split
- Happier Than Ever? Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Glows As She Spends Day With Kids Following Tom Brady Divorce
The former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, and Bündchen have both done their best to move on after their 2022 divorce. "I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," the Brazilian beauty said of their split in a recent interview. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."
"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the heartache, Bündchen tries to see the bigger picture. "I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," she admitted in a separate interview.