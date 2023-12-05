Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Amazing' Daughter Vivian on Her 11th Birthday: Photos

"We're not promised anything in life," the hunky star continued of why he always puts his children first. "We just try to make the best out of the situations that we have and spending time with my kids is a great thing for me. They bring so much to my life and they add so much joy and energy and life and intensity and maturity. And I just want to be there to support them as best I can."

This past Father's Day, Brady credited his own dad for making him the man he is today. "All I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," he wrote on social media. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me."