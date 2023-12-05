OK Magazine
Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Amazing' Daughter Vivian on Her 11th Birthday: Photos

tombradygushesovervivianpp
Source: @tombrady/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 5 2023, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Tom Brady's little girl is 11 years old!

The former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, to gush over his daughter, Vivian, in honor of her birthday.

tombradygushesovervivian
Source: @tombrady/INSTAGRAM

Tom Brady celebrated his daughter Vivian's 11th birthday.

"🎉🎂 Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life! 😇," Brady wrote alongside a few snaps of the daddy-daughter duo.

"Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star 🌟 to all of us. Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back! 💖🎈" he concluded the heartfelt post.

tombradygushesovervivian
Source: @tombrady/INSTAGRAM

Tom Brady praised his 'amazing' daughter.

The former football star — who along with his daughter, shares son Benjamin, 13, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and 16-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — has been hyper focused on his kiddos since leaving the NFL.

"I am not coming out of retirement," Brady confirmed during a recent podcast episode. "My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight."

tombradygushesovervivianbirthday
Source: Mega

Tom Brady split from Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

The Super Bowl MVP has been diving headfirst into being a single parent after his 2022 divorce from the supermodel, 43.

"It's just the individual moments that you share with the kids," he explained in an interview earlier this year when discussing parenting. "I have this wall where I measure how tall they are. And I said, 'You guys look like you've grown, let's see how much you've grown.' They grew two inches in two months, both of them. Big growth spurts."

tombradygushesovervivian
Source: Mega

Tom Brady has been adjusting to life as a single parent.

Source: OK!

"We're not promised anything in life," the hunky star continued of why he always puts his children first. "We just try to make the best out of the situations that we have and spending time with my kids is a great thing for me. They bring so much to my life and they add so much joy and energy and life and intensity and maturity. And I just want to be there to support them as best I can."

This past Father's Day, Brady credited his own dad for making him the man he is today. "All I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," he wrote on social media. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me."

