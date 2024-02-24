Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have 'Made Peace' Following the End of Their 'Bad' Marriage
Tom Brady is back to feeling like his normal self after overcoming a few obstacles.
"Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now," an insider spilled to a magazine of the retired NFL player, who split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.
"He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary," the insider said of the turmoil that occurred during their 13-year union.
"The past year has made a world of difference," the source noted. "He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there and he’s even made peace with Gisele."
As OK! reported, Brady, 46, has been casually seeing model Irina Shayk, but the majority of his newfound free time is being spent with his kids: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 11, whom he shares with Bünchden, as well as son John, 16, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
However, hanging out with his offspring in public can be difficult.
"I feel like for me, when I'm out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, 'Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?" he shared in a recent interview. "And whether I'm at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us and I don't want to take away from their moments because this is an important part of their life and their maturation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The dad-of-three also touched on other "unique challenges" of being famous in his chat.
"The reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help [is because] we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else," he said of what he tells his kids. "So, there’s no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone’s gonna find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent."
While Brady appears to still be playing the field when it comes to dating, an insider revealed his former wife and her jiujitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, have "discreetly been seeing each other since the summer."
Bündchen has known Valente for years, which allowed them to move at a faster pace, as the source claimed they're now "deeply in love."
In Touch reported on Brady making peace with Bündchen.