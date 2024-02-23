Tom Brady 'Sees Himself Getting Married Again' After Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'He’s Finally in a Good Place'
Tom Brady hasn't soured on love despite his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
According to insiders close to the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, he's put the heartache of the end of his 13-year marriage to the supermodel, 43, behind him and has been looking toward the future.
"Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now," the source spilled. "The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele."
"He cringes at the idea of being called an 'eligible bachelor,' but he’s open to romantic commitment,” the insider revealed. "He even sees himself getting married again. He’s finally in a good place, and so is Gisele."
The former Hollywood power couple announced their divorce in October 2022. However, tensions between them had been brewing for quite some time. "They were fighting all the time. They’ve both accepted some of the blame," the source claimed. "Jealousy crept in, on both their parts."
Now Brady and Bündchen have remained committed to co-parenting their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. "They’ve both changed a lot and have learned to communicate a lot better. They’ve always insisted they want each other to succeed, but they truly mean it now. It’s all about putting the past behind them and making their kids the first priority," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the Super Bowl legend has been linked to Irina Shayk over the past year. "They like each other a lot and there’s an attraction there for sure, but this is no way an exclusive relationship,” a source revealed of their on-again, off-again dynamic.
"They hang out when it suits them but Tom’s enjoying playing the field. His priorities are his kids and then his career, and Irina isn’t interested in another serious relationship right now either," the insider added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Brady and the Brazilian beauty moving on, it's still be tough on their family to see the new phases in their lives. "I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen said about divorce in a 2023 interview. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."
"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she added.
In Touch spoke with sources close to Brady.