Tom Brady 'Sees Himself Getting Married Again' After Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'He’s Finally in a Good Place'

"Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now," the source spilled. "The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele."

"He cringes at the idea of being called an 'eligible bachelor,' but he’s open to romantic commitment,” the insider revealed. "He even sees himself getting married again. He’s finally in a good place, and so is Gisele."