Tom Brady Admits He Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite Demise Of Gisele Bündchen Marriage

Tom Brady is doubling down on his recent decisions in life. Though its long been rumored that the demise of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen can be largely credited to his decision to un-retire earlier this year, the seven-time Super Bowl champ said he wouldn't change a thing when it comes to his major career move.

"I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back," Brady told reporters on Friday, November 11, following his March decision to return to the NFL.