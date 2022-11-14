Tom Brady Admits He Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite Demise Of Gisele Bündchen Marriage
Tom Brady is doubling down on his recent decisions in life. Though its long been rumored that the demise of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen can be largely credited to his decision to un-retire earlier this year, the seven-time Super Bowl champ said he wouldn't change a thing when it comes to his major career move.
"I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back," Brady told reporters on Friday, November 11, following his March decision to return to the NFL.
When asked if he had any regrets about his career move, the pro athlete declared, "Zero, no. Definitely not."
TOM BRADY ADMITS THAT HAVING GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE 'PLAY OUT IN FRONT OF A LOT OF PEOPLE' WAS ADDED CHALLENGE
"I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity," Brady, 45, said, while not directly addressing his split from the supermodel. "I think the frustrating part is we just haven’t played to the way we’re capable of playing — that’s for a number of different reasons."
Discussing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday, November 13, which they won, Brady continued, "This is a very important game for us … We’ve got to just win this game, and it’ll take care of that."
While Brady's head is now fully in the game, he previously admitted that his relationship woes did have an impact on his performance.
"I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," the father-of-three confessed last month on an episode of his Sirius XM show "Let’s Go!"
"Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation," Brady said of his and Bündchen's split, "and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."
Brady added that, as professionals, "You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home." Concluding that "All you can do is the best you could do," the quarterback insisted that he will continue to do just that "as I’m working and as long as I'm being a dad."
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN NEEDED QUICK DIVORCE IN ORDER TO KEEP SPLIT 'OUT OF THE PUBLIC EYE'
Months before Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce at the end of October, rumors began circulating that his return to the NFL sparked the beginning of the end for the two, as the brunette beauty has expressed numerous times that she wanted her former husband to be more present for their family.
The former flames share 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady is also dad to Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Brady's personal life first impeded on his career in August when he missed 11 days of training camp to deal with "personal things," with the start of this season being his worst to date.