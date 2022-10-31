Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad.
The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.
On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture.
The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder bag slung around his arm.
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN NEEDED QUICK DIVORCE IN ORDER TO KEEP SPLIT 'OUT OF THE PUBLIC EYE'
Vivian matched her dad's style in an oversized camouflage sweatshirt, light gray capri joggers and completed her super cozy look with a socks and sandals finish.
Benjamin had a coordinated ocean-esque outfit on — featuring blue shorts and a white graphic T-shirt — as he kept a gray sweatshirt around his shoulder for the cool autumn night.
The entire trio seemed to be in great spirit, as this is just the beginning of their new family dynamic.
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN ATTENDED 'FAMILY STABILIZATION COURSE' PRIOR TO BOMBSHELL DIVORCE
Brady and Bündchen appear to already be keeping up with their healthy co-parenting promise, which they took to Instagram to share with fans on Friday, October 28.
In Brady's social media statement confirming his split from his wife after 13-years of marriage, he made sure to emphasize the two's mutual shared love and devotion to their children.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote in his lengthy message to his followers. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
The Victoria's Secret model also highlighted the divorced duo's new plans as single parents in an Instagram announcement of her own.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," wrote Bündchen. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
Page Six reported on photos of Brady and his two kids at the movies.