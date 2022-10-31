Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote in his lengthy message to his followers. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

The Victoria's Secret model also highlighted the divorced duo's new plans as single parents in an Instagram announcement of her own.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," wrote Bündchen. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

Page Six reported on photos of Brady and his two kids at the movies.