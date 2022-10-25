Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids To Pumpkin Patch As Tom Brady Suffers Embarrassing Loss On The Field

Gisele Bündchen isn't letting her struggles with Tom Brady dampen her spooky spirit! On Saturday, October, 22, the model was seen taking her two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, to a pumpkin patch in Miami, Fla., and despite all the turmoil, she had a smile plastered on her face.

Photos from the outing also proved she's still without her wedding ring, which she ditched earlier this month after reports surfaced that both she and the NFL star have hired divorce attorneys.