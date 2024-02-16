Gisele Bündchen and Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Joaquim Valente Are 'Deeply in Love' After Fueling Romance Rumors: Source

The model, 43, and Valente are photographed together quite a bit and have taken trips to Costa Rica and Brazil.

After Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce, Valente was spotted with the Brazil native and her children on a trip to Costa Rica.

At the time, a source told People they were just friends.

“[Joaquim] and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids’ martial arts teachers. They are not dating," the insider said.