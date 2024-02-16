OK Magazine
Gisele Bündchen and Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Joaquim Valente Are 'Deeply in Love' After Fueling Romance Rumors: Source

gisele bundchen joaquin in love
Source: @gisele/Instagram;@valentebrothers/Instagram
Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Are Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente finally a couple? After the pair have fueled rumors they're together, a source claimed "they're deeply in love" — and were seen kissing on Wednesday, February 14.

gisele bundchen joaquin in love
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The model and Joaquim Valente are allegedly together.

However, another insider insisted the "love" talk too early for the pair, who have been friends for a while.

“[They’ve been] discreetly been seeing each other since the summer,” the source claimed.

gisele bundchen joaquin in love
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The former flames split in 2022.

The model, 43, and Valente are photographed together quite a bit and have taken trips to Costa Rica and Brazil.

After Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce, Valente was spotted with the Brazil native and her children on a trip to Costa Rica.

At the time, a source told People they were just friends.

“[Joaquim] and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids’ martial arts teachers. They are not dating," the insider said.

gisele bundchen joaquin in love
Source: @gisele/Instagram

The model frequently posts with Joaquim Valente.

While talking to Vanity Fair for their cover story, she addressed the rumors she was dating Valente.

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy," she noted.

Gisele Bündchen
“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything… I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she continued.

gisele bundchen joaquin in love
Source: @valentebrothers/Instagram

Joaquim Valente has been seen with the Brazil native over the years.

As OK! previously reported, the catwalk queen and the football star, 46, revealed they were getting a divorce in 2022.

She also wrote: “We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

For his part, Brady wrote, “We only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

On February 10, Bündchen posted a cryptic quote about growth following her divorce.

“'Personal transformation is not easy. Healing yourself takes time. Letting go can sometimes feel overwhelming. Building new habits can seem like an uphill battle. Even with all of these challenges inner-work is worth it. This active form of self-love can radically change your life.' Yung Pueblo," the quote read via her Instagram page.

