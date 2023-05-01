Gisele Bündchen Stuns in Vintage Chanel Gown for Solo Appearance at Met Gala 2023 After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen has left jaws on the floor after arriving solo to the Met Gala 2023.
The supermodel stunned in a white vintage Chanel couture gown that was complimented by an impressive feather cape to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, in line with this year's gala theme — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
The Monday night, May 1, star-studded event that is celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition marks the first time Bündchen returned to the infamous steps since she and now-ex-husband Tom Brady split last year and made their last Met Gala appearance in 2019.
She last strutted her way up the steps solo back in 2006, the year she and the retired NFL player met. Ever since being set up by mutual friends all those years ago, Bündchen and Brady quickly became the ultimate power couple, regularly attending the Met Gala together since 2008.
Despite appearing to be Hollywood's It Couple, everything changed when rumors of trouble in paradise began swirling in August 2022. Months later, Bündchen and Brady confirmed they decided to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage, having wed in 2009.
“We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram in October 2022.
It was speculated that their demise was credited to Brady's decision to return to the field after he announced his retirement in early 2022 — however, Bündchen has since made it clear that there was far more than one issue at play.
Calling the assumption that she gave Brady an ultimatum — retire or break up — “very hurtful,” the mother-of-two pointed out: “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.”
Prior to news that the then-couple was at odds, Bündchen seemed to hint that she was done putting her career on hold while her husband chased his dreams. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said in an interview, published in September 2022 amid the rumors.
Despite being "very fulfilled" as a mother and wife, she noted at the time: "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. Now it's going to be my turn."
And it's clear from her Met Gala appearance that this is certainly her time to shine.