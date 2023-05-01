Gisele Bündchen Stuns in Vintage Chanel Gown for Solo Appearance at Met Gala 2023 After Tom Brady Divorce

Prior to news that the then-couple was at odds, Bündchen seemed to hint that she was done putting her career on hold while her husband chased his dreams. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said in an interview, published in September 2022 amid the rumors.

Despite being "very fulfilled" as a mother and wife, she noted at the time: "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. Now it's going to be my turn."

And it's clear from her Met Gala appearance that this is certainly her time to shine.