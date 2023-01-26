Budding Romance? Gisele Bündchen Rides Horses With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente As Relationship Rumors Heat Up
Gisele Bündchen is getting the rumor mill churching with her latest outing.
On Wednesday, January 18, the supermodel was seen riding horses in Costa Rica with her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente after widespread speculation the two are more than friends.
Bündchen, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October after 13 years of marriage, rocked an army green tank top with a pair of black jeans as she rode alongside the athlete, who looked casual in dark pants, a blue t-shirt and a backwards baseball cap. The alleged pair seemed completely content as they exchanged smiles while enjoying their day.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEELS 'SUPERCHARGED' ABOUT HER MODELING CAREER FOLLOWING TOM BRADY DIVORCE: SOURCE
The Vogue cover girl, 42, and Valente, 34, have been seen together multiple times in the past few months as Bündchen heals from the end of her romance with the former New England Patriots quarterback. Only a few days before their get together, the two were seen going for a run where they shared airpods as they worked up a sweat.
Bündchen and Valente were first photographed grabbing dinner with her kids Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, in November. At the time, sources insisted the pro was only hanging out with the family to in order to train them, however the alleged couple seemed to have gotten quite close.
"I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider revealed. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
HOWARD STERN QUESTIONS WHETHER TOM BRADY IS 'GOING SEXLESS' THIS SEASON AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE
Despite a possible new relationship, the busy mom currently is focused on revitalizing her modeling career and beginning a new chapter. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time. Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic," an insider explained.
"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," the source close to Bündchen admitted.
TMZ obtained the photos of Bündchen and Valente riding horses.