Gisele Bündchen Feels 'Confident' & 'Strong' After Tom Brady Divorce As She Refocuses On Her Career
Gisele Bündchen is getting her groove back!
Nearly three months after she and Tom Brady announced their decision to divorce after 13 years of marriage, insiders say the supermodel has been feeling great on her own and ready to refocus her attention on jumping back into work.
"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," a source spilled, adding Bündchen, 42, feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."
"She's starting over in a good frame of mind," the insider noted of the cover girl, who shares 12-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the former New England Patriots quarterback, 45.
After the big change in her life, Bündchen may be considering taking her newfound independence public by walking solo at the 2023 Met Gala — something she has not done in 15 years.
"Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet," the source explained of the event which the mother-of-two previously co-chaired with Brady.
After putting her career on the back burner for years to focus on her family with the NFL star, Bündchen is making big moves to dive back into the modeling game.
"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," a source close to the newly single star said. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time. Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."
Although Bündchen was spotted spending plenty of time with jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, insiders believe the blonde beauty isn't quite ready to make anything official in the love department.
"But I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source revealed of the possible pair. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
