Gisele Bündchen Spotted Cleansing Car With Sage Amid Tom Brady Divorce Whispers

Clean slate!

It seems supermodel Gisele Bündchen is looking for a fresh start amid her rumored split with Tom Brady, tapping a professional to help her spiritually cleanse her car.

On Thursday, October 7, the Victoria’s Secret alum was spotted outside of her office in Miami, Fla., where she and an unidentified holistic professional appeared to burn a smudge stick — a traditional Indigenous practice believed to clear negative energy — outside of her SUV.