Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Fit Body on Stroll With Newborn and Dog in Miami 1 Month After Giving Birth
Gisele Bündchen will never not have a model’s body.
On Thursday, March 13, the mother-of-three, 44, showed off her fit figure while taking a stroll in Miami, Fla. with her newborn son and dog just one month after giving birth.
The blonde beauty was photographed on her morning walk while wearing tight gray leggings, a form-fitting white tank top, a baseball cap and sneakers. Her youngster — whose name has yet to be revealed — was strapped on her chest and donned a white bucket hat to cover his face.
Bündchen had her large, fluffy black and brown dog on a leash while strutting down the street.
The supermodel’s amazing look comes weeks after she and boyfriend Joaquim Valente welcomed their pride and joy. Bündchen is also mother to son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.
The NFL quarterback, 47, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel split in 2022 after tying the knot in 2009. In 2023, Bündchen debuted her romance with Valente, 37 — who was her jiu-jitsu instructor.
An insider recently shared that the star “feels freer” now that she has moved forward with Valente.
“She felt like she lived in Tom’s shadow for a long time,” the source claimed of the bombshell, who raised the kids while Brady pursued his football career.
While Bündchen quickly found love again after they parted ways, Brady seemingly doesn’t want to settle down quite yet.
"Tom feels very lucky he has all that money and a big house to call home, and is confident the right lady will come along," the insider noted. "But in the meantime, he’ll keep priorities in check and first and foremost the kids."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brady has largely kept his dating life out of the spotlight as of late, however in May 2023, he sparked a romance with model Irina Shayk, 39, after meeting at Joe Nahmad’s wedding in Sardinia, Italy.
"The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom," a source said at the time. "She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!"
"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry," the confidante added back then.
By fall 2023, the duo’s relationship had fizzled out, though there may still be hope for the former flames.
A separate source recently spilled that the “timing” might finally be right for Brady and Shayk to get together.
"Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," they stated. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."
The insider alleged the pair "never stopped caring about one another. Whatever spark they had two years ago is back.”
Page Six reported on Bündchen's stroll with her newborn.