Tom Brady Confesses 2024 Didn't 'Go Exactly the Way We Want' as Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump Alongside Partner Joaquim Valente

Composite photo of Tom Brady and ex Gisele Bündchen.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady wished his 15 million followers 'a happy, healthy 2025.'

By:

Jan. 2 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Will 2025 be better for Tom Brady?

On Wednesday, January 1, the former New England Patriots star, 47, shared a series of photos alongside his kids as he reflected on his 2024.

tom brady way we want gisele bundchen baby bump joaquim valente
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

'I’m so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life,' Tom Brady said while discussing how his 2024 went.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life. Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day and helping to guide them in whatever way possible. I’m so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way… I’m so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life,” the football player began the social media upload.

“No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos. I wish you all a happy, healthy 2025, and as I tell so many of my loved ones, ‘the best is yet to come!’❤️❤️❤️,” the father-of-three — who posed alongside his kids Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom he had with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — penned.

While Brady has seemingly been single in 2024, his former wife — whom he split from in 2022 — is expecting her first baby with partner Joaquim Valente.

tom brady way we want gisele bundchen baby bump joaquim valente
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan and kids Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen.

As the seven-time Super Bowl champion started his New Year with the kiddos, Bündchen was spotted taking photos of her growing baby bump alongside her boo.

The blonde beauty, 44, was seen strolling in the sand with Valente in a white crochet tank top that exposed her stomach. The celeb wore her hair in long, loose waves and held her belly for the camera. Meanwhile, Valente sported a red swimsuit and played with the pair’s pup in the ocean.

tom brady way we want gisele bundchen baby bump joaquim valente
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen is expecting baby No. 3 with partner Joaquim Valente.

As OK! previously reported, a source recently shared Brady’s reaction to his former lover having another child.

“Tom wants to be happy for Gisele, but he can’t quite do that,” the insider spilled. “It’s still a shock that she’s having a child with someone else. He hasn’t gotten used to the idea, though his children seem to be excited about it and that doesn’t help.”

tom brady way we want gisele bundchen baby bump joaquim valente
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were recently spotted taking photos on the beach amid the model's pregnancy.

Though Brady has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, Brooks Nader and Irina Shayk since his and Bündchen’s relationship ended, the source noted, “Truth is, Tom’s lonely.”

“There have been times he’s regretted not doing more to save his marriage, and now that she’s got a baby on the way, Gisele has well and truly moved on," they explained. "Tom’s friends are telling him he needs to get out there and find someone. Hopefully, the new year will spur him on.”

People reported on Bündchen and Valente's beach outing.

