Tom Brady Confesses 2024 Didn't 'Go Exactly the Way We Want' as Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump Alongside Partner Joaquim Valente

“No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos. I wish you all a happy, healthy 2025, and as I tell so many of my loved ones, ‘the best is yet to come!’❤️❤️❤️,” the father-of-three — who posed alongside his kids Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom he had with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — penned.

While Brady has seemingly been single in 2024, his former wife — whom he split from in 2022 — is expecting her first baby with partner Joaquim Valente.