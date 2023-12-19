Tom Brady Shares Telling Quote About a 'Lying Cheating Heart' More Than a Year After His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady shared quite a telling quote with the world.
The former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 19, to post a statement from Muhammad Ali which touched upon "cheating" more than a year after he and Gisele Bündchen called it quits.
"The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart," the quote from the professional boxer began.
"For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man," the passage continued. "A loving, merciful heart means a loving, merciful man."
"A living heart means a living man and a dead heart means a dead man. Regardless of a man's title, regardless of man's wealth, rank, or position — if the heart is not great, then he can not be great. But if the heart is great then man remains great under all circumstances — rich or poor, large or small," the quote concluded.
Brady — who has three children, Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — penned his own caption beside the white text behind the black screen, adding, "Be proud of the man in the glass."
Clearly, the former athlete has been doing some introspection, as this is the first time he's a single man post-split from the supermodel, 43, after nearly 13 years together.
"It's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen said of her divorce from the ex-athlete earlier this year. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way."
"I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go," she continued.
In the months after closing one chapter of his life, Brady seemingly struck up a romance with Irina Shayk. However, after the two were spotted out together, she was seen getting cozy with the father of her child, Bradley Cooper.
"They like each other a lot, and there's an attraction there for sure, but this is in no way an exclusive relationship," a source said about Brady and Shayk. "They hang out when it suits them, but Tom's enjoying playing the field. His priorities are his kids and then his career and Irina isn't interested in another serious relationship right now either."
Brady was then recently spotted with Shayk again in Miami.
Time will tell what happens next!