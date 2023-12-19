Tom Brady Shares Telling Quote About a 'Lying Cheating Heart' More Than a Year After His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Clearly, the former athlete has been doing some introspection, as this is the first time he's a single man post-split from the supermodel, 43, after nearly 13 years together.

"It's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen said of her divorce from the ex-athlete earlier this year. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way."

"I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go," she continued.