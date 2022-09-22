Tom Brady 'Hopeful' Gisele Bündchen Will Attend First Home Game Of The Season Despite Marital Woes
Though Gisele Bündchen has been MIA from husband Tom Brady's first two games of the 2022 NFL season amid marital strife, he's crossing his fingers that his wife will show up at his first home game, which will take place in Tampa Bay, Fla., on Sunday, September 25.
"Gisele mostly only attends home games," a source noted. "Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday."
While the model, 42, has stayed silent on the plethora of rumors surrounding their rough patch, Brady, 45, has been a little more forthcoming. In fact, on the Monday, September 19, episode of his podcast, "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," he admitted to overreacting at his last game, where he was seen throwing a Microsoft tablet to the ground.
"I’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be," acknowledged the athlete, who said that he "didn’t do a very good job of" staying poised. "I think there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday, and I’ve got to find a better place to be at, so I can be at a better place for my teammates."
As OK! previously shared, the pair's troubles stem from Brady's decision to postpone retiring just 40 days after he announced he was leaving the NFL. After an "epic fight," the Brazilian beauty took off, and it's been reported that she's living in Miami while he stays put in Tampa Bay.
During that time frame, Brady missed 11 days of practice, and it was just revealed that he spent those days visiting his and ex Bridget Moynahan's son Jack, 15, in the Hamptons, where he celebrated the teen's birthday.
While the NFL season just kicked off two weeks ago, Bündchen has allegedly already issued an ultimatum to the father-of-three, as an insider claimed he "knows that this is his last season ... if he wants to stay married."
Page Six reported on Bündchen's possible appearance at Brady's upcoming game.