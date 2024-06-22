Gisele Bündchen 'Still Furious' About Ex Tom Brady's Netflix Roast: 'The Hurt He’s Caused His Family Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon'
Gisele Bündchen is not happy with her ex-husband, Tom Brady.
The retired NFL quarterback's ex-wife is still rather annoyed more than one month after Brady's live roast aired on Netflix on Sunday, May 5.
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady was hosted by Kevin Hart and featured several jokes about the New England Patriots alum and Bündchen's marital demise.
After agreeing to participate in the brutal roast for an alleged $22 million, Bünchden supposedly found herself wondering why Brady had chosen himself and money over his family yet again.
"Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," a source spilled of the separated spouses — who finalized their divorce in October 2022 after roughly 13 years of marriage.
"She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration," the insider claimed regarding the former flames’ two kids — son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. "The hurt he’s caused his family isn’t going away anytime soon."
Many jokes were made about Brady and Bündchen’s divorce during the roast.
Among funny comments cracked during the evening, Nikki Glaser quipped, "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," in reference to Brady’s seven Super Bowl Championships and the wedding band his Victoria’s Secret Angel ex removed from her finger after they parted ways.
Another harsh remark about Bündchen was made by Hart, who called out the mom-of-two’s new relationship with Joaquim Valente.
"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?" the roast’s host joked of her new man, who just so happens to also be her jiu-jitsu instructor.
After the event gained loads of attention via Netflix, Brady seemed aware his decision to participate bothered his family, as the all-star athlete admitted the roast deeply "affected" his and Bündchen’s two kids, as well as his son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," Brady explained. "I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."
"So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," he noted.
