Tom Brady 'Tried to Keep a Smiley, Happy Face' During Brutal Netflix Roast: 'Those Were the Hardest Hits I've Ever Taken'
Tom Brady gave more insight into what was going through his head over one month after his Netflix roast aired on May 5.
“I thought everybody brought their A-game and I think for me, just being up there with all my teammates was really an incredible moment,” the 46-year-old told Us Weekly in an interview. “Those were the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. But we woke up and we saw the next day.”
During the special, many of Brady's former New England Patriots teammates, comedians and stars such as Kim Kardashian poked fun at the athlete, even going on to make fun of him retiring from the NFL twice and how his married to Gisele Bündchen crumbled.
“I tried to keep a smiley, happy face out there [because] everybody worked really hard with the production,” the dad-of-three shared. “There were a lot of fun things about the night, but at the same time, there were a few things that were tough hits, but again, we survived.”
Fortunately, Brady took everything in stride.
“I [will] have a fun time tonight. I’m actually in Boston [because] we have a big induction ceremony tonight,” he said. “It’ll be quite different than it was a month ago when we were out in Los Angeles. It’ll be all great things [this time].”
As OK! previously reported, the retired quarterback admitted he didn't know what he was in for.
"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," he said on "The Pivot Podcast." "I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."
"So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," he continued, referring to his kids, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 11, whom he shares with the model, as well as son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"So, I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew. And then, you know, you just don't see the full picture all the time," the athlete explained of not realizing his kids could get hurt by the jokes. "So, I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."