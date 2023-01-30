Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!
Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.
For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.
The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready to revive her career after she and the quarterback, 45, finalized their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," a source spilled to a publication, noting the mom-of-two, 42, feels more "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time. She's starting over in a good frame of mind."
Another insider hinted her aspirations were put on the back-burner due to her and the athlete's dedication to parenting while trying to navigate their issues.
"Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic," shared the source. "She is supercharged about her career in the next few months. She is busy making decisions and feels happy."
The same can't be said for Brady, who is trying to relax after an up and down season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As OK! previously spilled, a sports reporter estimated the superstar lost around 15 pounds over the months, likely due to the stress from his public split.
Brady also lashed out on a recent podcast episode when asked if he'll be playing again next year. "If I knew what I was f***ing doing, I'd have already f***ing done it," he replied. "I'm taking it a day a time."
The athlete added he's using his free time to "decompress" and hangout with family, including his three kids, as in addition to his and Bündchen's 10-year-old daughter Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin, he shares 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edwards with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Daily Mail published the photos of Bündchen's beach photoshoot.