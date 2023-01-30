Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.

The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready to revive her career after she and the quarterback, 45, finalized their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.