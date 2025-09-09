Glen Powell Comments on Rumors He Broke Up With Gigi Paris for 'Anyone But You' Costar Sydney Sweeney: 'Relationships Are Hard'
Glen Powell isn't letting the drama of living in the spotlight get to him.
In a new interview, the actor commented on the viral 2023 rumors that he ended his romance with Gigi Paris to get with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney.
Everyone Has 'Their Own Narrative' After a Breakup
"I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her. Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it," the Hollywood hunk, 36, said of Paris to GQ. "Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative."
The model, 32, and Powell dated for around four years, splitting in early 2023.
Paris hinted at the split on Instagram, as after unfollowing Sweeney, she posted, "Know your worth & onto the next."
Glen Powell Comments on Having 'Chemistry' With Sydney Sweeney
Despite the dating gossip, Powell and the Euphoria star, 27, insisted they were just friends and were playing up their chemistry for the cameras to promote the rom-com. At the time, Sweeney was still in a relationship with now ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.
"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry," Powell explained in a previous interview. "That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gigi Paris Shades Her Ex
Paris touched on the situation during her June appearance on the "Too Much" podcast, explaining the Scream Queens alum was more focused on his movie than their romance.
"I just wanted respect. Like, don't make an a-- out of me," she spilled. "And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."
The drama became so viral that even Powell's mom commented on it, insisting her son and Sweeney were just good friends.
Powell has been single since the split, though he was seen dining out with Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, earlier this month. However, two days later, she reunited with ex Jacob Elordi, 28, at his movie premiere.
Sweeney wound up breaking off her engagement to Davino earlier this year but never sparked more dating rumors with Powell. However, she's recently been linked to Scooter Braun, 44.