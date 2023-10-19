Going Strong! T.J. Holmes Cooks Post-Workout Meal for Amy Robach as Couple Trains for the NYC Marathon
Almost one year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ supposed workplace affair was revealed, the lovers are still going strong!
On Wednesday, October 18, the blonde beauty shared images from her day as she trained for the New York City Marathon.
"Let the tapering begin... and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes😋," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured her running along the water in NYC and a close-up of her breakfast courtesy of chef Holmes.
While Robach’s comments are limited on the upload, some supporters praised the couple for their hard work.
“🙌 You guys are going to nail that marathon 🙌,” on person penned, while another commented on Holmes’ cooking skills, saying, “Yummmm ❤️👏.”
In addition to Robach’s post, Holmes also shared his marathon progress on Wednesday.
His upload featured a picture of his and the mother-of-two’s shadows as they ran in the sun. He also shared screenshots of his running loops and his running playlist, which featured songs like “Purple Rain” by Prince and “Slow Dance” by John Legend.
As OK! previously reported, the duo first made headlines in November of last year for their bombshell workplace affair, which eventually led to both GMA stars being fired from ABC.
While their careers were put on hold due to the scandal, the pair’s romance has gone the distance.
When the news broke, Holmes was still married to ex Marilee Fiebig and Robach was married to ex-husband Andrew Shue, however, the latter couple had filed for divorce months before. In December, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig.
- Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment Hours After Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence On Scandal
- T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Intimate' Sex Workouts Helped Them Prepare For Half-Marathon, Spills Source
- Amy Robach Determined to Make 'Peace' With Boyfriend T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Marilee Fiebig After Bombshell Affair
On October 11, the 46-year-old and his ex settled their divorce after 13 years together. The court processed a certificate of dissolution, but the settlement and divorce judgment are still pending. The former flames are scheduled for a court appearance on January 9, 2024.
According to a recent source, Robach is determined to mend her relationship with Fiebig despite their differences.
"Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke," the insider spilled.
"Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to co-parent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to co-parent in a healthy way and to co-parent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to the source, Robach will likely have to work to make "peace" as Fiebig "still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter throughout the fallout of the affair coming to light."
The source added that Fiebig’s "sole focus is on taking care of" her daughter.