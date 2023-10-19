OK Magazine
Going Strong! T.J. Holmes Cooks Post-Workout Meal for Amy Robach as Couple Trains for the NYC Marathon

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@ajrobach/Instagram
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Almost one year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ supposed workplace affair was revealed, the lovers are still going strong!

On Wednesday, October 18, the blonde beauty shared images from her day as she trained for the New York City Marathon.

tj amy
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' supposed affair was revealed in November 2022.

"Let the tapering begin... and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes😋," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured her running along the water in NYC and a close-up of her breakfast courtesy of chef Holmes.

While Robach’s comments are limited on the upload, some supporters praised the couple for their hard work.

“🙌 You guys are going to nail that marathon 🙌,” on person penned, while another commented on Holmes’ cooking skills, saying, “Yummmm ❤️👏.”

In addition to Robach’s post, Holmes also shared his marathon progress on Wednesday.

tj amy
Source: @officialtjholmes/Instagram

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran the 2022 New York City Half Marathon together.

His upload featured a picture of his and the mother-of-two’s shadows as they ran in the sun. He also shared screenshots of his running loops and his running playlist, which featured songs like “Purple Rain” by Prince and “Slow Dance” by John Legend.

As OK! previously reported, the duo first made headlines in November of last year for their bombshell workplace affair, which eventually led to both GMA stars being fired from ABC.

While their careers were put on hold due to the scandal, the pair’s romance has gone the distance.

When the news broke, Holmes was still married to ex Marilee Fiebig and Robach was married to ex-husband Andrew Shue, however, the latter couple had filed for divorce months before. In December, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig.

tjholmes
Source: MEGA

T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig in December 2022.

Amy Robach

On October 11, the 46-year-old and his ex settled their divorce after 13 years together. The court processed a certificate of dissolution, but the settlement and divorce judgment are still pending. The former flames are scheduled for a court appearance on January 9, 2024.

According to a recent source, Robach is determined to mend her relationship with Fiebig despite their differences.

amy robach
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

Amy Robach has been an avid runner for years.

"Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke," the insider spilled.

"Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to co-parent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to co-parent in a healthy way and to co-parent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee," they added.

Source: OK!

According to the source, Robach will likely have to work to make "peace" as Fiebig "still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter throughout the fallout of the affair coming to light."

The source added that Fiebig’s "sole focus is on taking care of" her daughter.

