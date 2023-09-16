Is T.J. Holmes Employed Again? 'GMA3' Alum Hints at New Job Nearly 1 Year After Amy Robach Scandal
New employee?
On Friday, September 15, T.J. Holmes shared a photo to Instagram showing off his motorcycle while cruising down the streets of Manhattan.
"#newmorningcommute," he captioned the image, seemingly hinting that he has a new job following his firing from ABC in January.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes was let go along with his GMA3 co-host Amy Robach after it was revealed that the duo had a workplace affair in Novemeber 2022.
Since the shocking scandal came to light, the lovebirds have stayed together, but have seemingly struggled to find employment.
In January, ABC released a statement about removing the couple from the network, saying, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."
Despite the lack of employment, sources have revealed Robach and Holmes have been happy together as their relationship has grown more serious.
"They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," the insider shared in August.
They insisted "they're in a good place," and are "very happy and laying low" following the relationship bombshell. "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."
However, another source divulged that the blonde beauty and her lover may be struggling to take the next step.
"Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.," an insider told Radar. "She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself."
Over the course of the last year, Robach has officially divorced from her ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes is still in the process of divorcing Marilee Fiebig.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the pair claimed they did not begin their romance until they both separated from their spouses in August 2022, it is rumored that the journalists' love affair started in March 2022, when they were training for the NYC half marathon together.