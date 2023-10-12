T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Settle Divorce Almost 1 Year After Amy Robach Affair
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig are officially divorced — nearly one year after his affair with Amy Robach was exposed.
According to Page Six, the paperwork was submitted on October 11, but the documents are sealed.
The former flames, who had been married for almost 13 years, have an upcoming court appearance on January 9, 2024.
Though the court processed a certificate of dissolution, the settlement and divorce judgment are still pending, Us Weekly reported.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes, 46, filed for divorce in December 2022 — shortly after he was spotted coming home from a getaway with is GMA3 co-host.
At the time, Fiebig, who shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Holmes, was "blindsided" with how the events unfolded.
“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” one source told Page Six. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”
Robach and Holmes got closer after running and co-hosting their show together.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider noted of the scandalous affair. "They were flirtatious."
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
Robach was also married to Andrew Shue at the time of the tryst. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that," the insider said.
As a result, the two were ousted from the network.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," ABC News President Kim Godwin revealed in an email to staffers at the end of January. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Though the co-anchors were taken off the air, their romance is still going strong, and they've even talked about "moving in together and getting engaged," another source insisted.
"Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers," the insider dished, adding that they have such a "strong bond" after working together for almost a decade.
"Amy hasn’t felt this strong for someone in a long time. It’s serious for her," they explained. "She would marry him. They want to give it time though. She is genuinely happy with T.J.”