Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her 'Mrs. Bieber' Bag as Fans Speculate About Her and Justin's Marriage: Photo
Hailey Bieber is reminding fans she's Justin's wifey!
On Wednesday, January 22, the model took to her Instagram Story to show off her adorable "Mrs. Bieber" tote bag — just days after fans freaked out about Justin's Instagram profile showing he unfollowed his lady on the social media platform.
In the snap, Hailey posed while holding the beige tote bag that featured green accents, including her embroidered surname. Her massive diamond engagement ring could also be seen shining bright on her finger.
The 28-year-old was bundled up for the winter weather in a black jacket and matching pants. Hailey also showed off her viral espresso-colored Rhode Skin phone case, which of course held one of her iconic lip glosses.
Hailey later shared an Instagram Story of herself hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colo., where she spent the week vacationing with her husband, as well as best friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
"Learning new things in 2025," the Rhode Skin founder wrote beside a photo of herself geared up in a black helmet, ski goggles and an all-white outfit.
Hailey's Instagram Story spree comes a few days after the internet went wild over Justin, 30, appearing to unfollow the socialite on the social media platform.
While Justin's account didn't follow Hailey's for only a few hours, the ordeal caused fans to wonder whether there was trouble in paradise between the two.
Among concerned comments from supporters included one admirer asking, "what the h--- is going on?" while another worried fan exclaimed: "DID THEY SEPARATE?"
"Hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child," a third social media user noted regarding Hailey and Justin welcoming their 5-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
The "Baby" singer eventually shut down speculation in a quickly-deleted Instagram Story, claiming: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here."
The confusion occurred while Hailey and Justin were together in Aspen, which seemed to further back up his claim that it wasn't him who pressed the unfollow button.
The lovebirds have received hate for their romance since it began in 2016, when the duo officially confirmed they were dating.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" Hailey admitted during a July 2024 interview with W Magazine. "It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."
Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018, but pushed off being parents until just last year.
In May 2024, the A-list spouses announced Hailey was pregnant with their first child. At the time, she was roughly six months along.
Justin was first to confirm Hailey had given birth at the end of August 2024, when he shared a sweet photo of baby Jack's foot.
"WELCOME HOME," the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer captioned the upload before revealing his son's full name.