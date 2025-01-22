or
Hailey Bieber Posts Cute Photo of Husband Justin Sleeping After Unfollowing Drama

hailey bieber instagram post
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber shared an adorable snap of Justin Bieber sleeping amid their recent unfollowing drama.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 7:12 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is letting the world know her marriage with Justin Bieber is just fine.

The Rhode Skin founder recently shared a carousel of random photos on Instagram, including an adorable candid of her husband asleep, seemingly fighting back at ongoing rumors about their relationship. The two got fans in a tizzy when they noticed Justin had briefly unfollowed his wife on Instagram.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
Hailey simply wrote, “🧀😁.”

In the photo, Justin is seen dozing off in what looks like a restaurant, dressed casually in a red shirt with black stripes, a leather zip-up hoodie, a black bonnet and sunglasses resting on his head. Other snapshots in her post included nature shots and glimpses of her new Rhode lipliner.

justin bieber sleeping
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber claimed a hacker unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram.

Of course, fans quickly filled the comments section with mixed reactions.

“She’s posting Justin while he’s unfollowing her 💀,” one user quipped.

“❤️ @haileybieber Love, is that sleeping beauty? 😘 @justinbieber,” another joked.

“She unfollowed herself on Justin’s account for publicity for her Rhode stuff,” someone speculated, suggesting the drama might be a marketing move.

“RELEASE THE LIP LINERS NOW, HAILEY!” another follower wrote, desperate for the new product.

hailey bieber rhode lip line
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The mom-of-one is the founder of Rhode Skin.

The Instagram post comes shortly after Justin’s account sparked chaos when users noticed he unfollowed Hailey, whom he's been married to for six years.

The “Love Me” vocalist later addressed the situation, clarifying in a now-deleted Instagram Story, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here.”

The pop star quickly re-followed Hailey.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber rhode new product
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber subtly debuted her new Rhode lip liner.

This isn’t the first time their relationship has been under public scrutiny. In a viral TikTok video, podcaster Sloan Hooks suggested signs of tension between the two, citing everything from cryptic Instagram posts to Hailey’s photos.

“I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well,” Sloan said at the start of the video.

The mother-of-one has consistently clapped back at such rumors. In response to the TikTok chatter, she reposted a clip on her Instagram Story with the line, “You’re not well, and it’s okay,” adding, “[M]e to all of you on the internet.”

Earlier in 2024, Hailey took to Instagram to shut down speculation further.

"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Made out of thin air...Come from the land of delusion...So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xxsorry to spoil it."

hailey bieber justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child in August 2024.

Despite the noise, a source close to the couple also insisted they’re in a good place.

“Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have,” the insider told ET. "They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future."

The source added, "They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves."

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

For his part, the “Stuck With U” hitmaker shared a new series of photos on Instagram, including a cozy date night with his wife, a snowy getaway to Aspen and a heartfelt black-and-white shot of him cradling his son, Jack Blues.

