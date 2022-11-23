'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

Weeks ago, the 26-year-old gave fans insight into how her pregnancy was going and when she would be able to hold her little guys. "My twin boys are doing great. Baby A is measuring 5.13lbs Baby B is 5.7lbs which is above average for their current stage," she wrote alongside a photo of her swollen belly on Instagram.

"They also have hair and are running out of room in there. My body/pregnant belly is measuring 47 weeks!!! That’s 7 weeks past a normal pregnancy. AKA I’m really uncomfortable and don’t sleep well. But I have anywhere from today to three weeks left, so there’s an end in sight. Then a whole new and exciting/difficult challenge starts," Mykelti concluded the post.

