'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger!
On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced.
The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the hit TLC show.
Robyn Brown, Kody's fourth wife, was present for the birth and posed for photos with the adorable duo, despite not being in a great place with her mom, Christine.
Weeks ago, the 26-year-old gave fans insight into how her pregnancy was going and when she would be able to hold her little guys. "My twin boys are doing great. Baby A is measuring 5.13lbs Baby B is 5.7lbs which is above average for their current stage," she wrote alongside a photo of her swollen belly on Instagram.
"They also have hair and are running out of room in there. My body/pregnant belly is measuring 47 weeks!!! That’s 7 weeks past a normal pregnancy. AKA I’m really uncomfortable and don’t sleep well. But I have anywhere from today to three weeks left, so there’s an end in sight. Then a whole new and exciting/difficult challenge starts," Mykelti concluded the post.
The happy news is a good change of pace for the large brood who has continuously been dealing with the aftermath and Kody and Christine's split in 2021 after 25 years of marriage.
In a preview for the Sunday, November 27, episode, the patriarch tried to convince his second wife, Janelle Brown, to purchase Christine's former home after she moved back to Utah following their breakup. "I want a house. I'm ready to be settled in my own house," she pleads to Kody about not wanting to move into her former sister wife's old residence after living in an RV for months.
"If Janelle wouldn't have bought the RV, she could have been able to afford the mortgage on Christine's house," Kody, who stated that Janelle "lacks creativity," lamented about the situation.
