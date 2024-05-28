Revealed: Grayson Murray Died From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Florida Townhome
Grayson Murray died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, the Daily Mail reported.
According to the outlet, the golfer's Palm Beach Gardens townhome reportedly filled with fumes from his Land Rover, which was left running the ground-floor garage. Police were called to the home, which he shared with fiancée Christina Ritchie, at 10:49 a.m. on May 25, after a neighbor heard the carbon monoxide alarm go off.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete's parents revealed his cause of death on Sunday, May 26.
“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” Eric and Terry Murray wrote in a statement posted to social media.
“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems‚ by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed,” they continued. "We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now. Please respect out privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously broke the news via email.
“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan wrote of the athlete, who recently withdrew from the Colonial Country Club tournament. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”
“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Monahan concluded.