PGA Player Grayson Murray Dead at Age 30 After Withdrawing From Colonial Golf Tournament

The player battled alcohol addiction and depression for years, though his career recently took an upturn when he won the Korn Ferry Tour to re-earn his PGA Tour card, and then won in Hawaii in January.

After winning he told fans, "It's not easy. I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times."

He also gave his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie, a shout-out, adding, "When you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. ... I hope everyone at home watching can get a little inspiration from it. If I can just help one person, that's all it takes ... I knew today was not going to change my life, but it did change my career, and I'm excited."