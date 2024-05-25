PGA Player Grayson Murray Dead at Age 30 After Withdrawing From Colonial Golf Tournament
PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray is tragically dead at age 30.
On Saturday, May 25, the organization’s commissioner, Jay Monahan, shared the announcement regarding the Sony Open in Hawaii winner via email.
“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan wrote of the professional athlete, who recently withdrew from the Colonial Country Club tournament, citing illness. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”
“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Monahan added.
- Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Arrest and Details 'Chaotic Situation': 'There Was a Big Misunderstanding'
- Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested and Charged With Felony Assault on a Police Officer Outside of PGA Championship Event
- Tigers & G.O.A.Ts! Tiger Woods Cheers On Serena Williams At The U.S. Open
The commissioner did not reveal Murray's cause of death, but assured grief counseling would be available for players and others associated with the tour.
Murray had been in Fort Worth this week playing in the Schwab Challenge and shot 68 during the Colonial tournament's first round, however, before finishing the second round he withdrew with two holes remaining.
The player battled alcohol addiction and depression for years, though his career recently took an upturn when he won the Korn Ferry Tour to re-earn his PGA Tour card, and then won in Hawaii in January.
After winning he told fans, "It's not easy. I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times."
He also gave his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie, a shout-out, adding, "When you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. ... I hope everyone at home watching can get a little inspiration from it. If I can just help one person, that's all it takes ... I knew today was not going to change my life, but it did change my career, and I'm excited."
After the news broke, those involved with the PGA Tour shared their condolences.
"Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed," golfer Bubba Watson penned.
Luke Donald also said, "Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."