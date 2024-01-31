Jared Kushner Rumored to Be Donald Trump's Secretary of State Despite Financial Ties to the Middle East
Prominent Republicans are speculating about the possibility of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, becoming the Secretary of State if Trump wins a second term in office.
According to sources, Republican senators have privately asked Kushner to head up the agency, although Kushner has stated he is currently focused on his family and business.
The Trump campaign has not yet commented on the matter.
If Kushner were to be nominated for the position, it would present both risks and opportunities for the administration. His financial relationships in the Middle East, particularly with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, would raise ethical concerns and would likely be a topic of scrutiny during a confirmation hearing. However, some senators may prefer Kushner over other candidates who may have a more hardline stance, thereby potentially tempering some of Trump's impulses that could negatively impact long-standing alliances.
Kushner's experience in Middle East diplomacy could also be seen as a positive by lawmakers, especially given the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Before leaving the White House, Kushner played a key role in brokering the Abraham Accords between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
He has reportedly been in contact with Arab leaders to help secure the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. Additionally, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, organized a meeting between bipartisan business leaders and the Qatari prime minister.
As OK! previously reported, Kushner and his family have been "isolated" from the political world after his father-in-law was voted out of office.
A source spilled that the former first daughter chose to stay quiet amid her father's four indictments in order to protect her three kids: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.
"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," the source shared. "She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it."
While Ivanka is focused on their family, her husband continues to hone in on money-making opportunities in the major city.
"Jared has lots of business going on in South Florida," the source added.
Prior to the ex-president's 2020 loss, both Ivanka and Jared were top aides to her father while he was in the White House. The family of five now lives a much quieter life of leisure.