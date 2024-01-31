Jared Kushner Rumored to Be Donald Trump's Secretary of State Despite Financial Ties to the Middle East

According to sources, Republican senators have privately asked Kushner to head up the agency, although Kushner has stated he is currently focused on his family and business.

The Trump campaign has not yet commented on the matter.

If Kushner were to be nominated for the position, it would present both risks and opportunities for the administration. His financial relationships in the Middle East, particularly with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, would raise ethical concerns and would likely be a topic of scrutiny during a confirmation hearing. However, some senators may prefer Kushner over other candidates who may have a more hardline stance, thereby potentially tempering some of Trump's impulses that could negatively impact long-standing alliances.