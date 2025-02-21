Grimes Deletes Post Begging Ex Elon Musk to Contact Her About 'Our Child's Medical Crisis': 'This Is Urgent'
Grimes deleted her post after she attempted to get ex Elon Musk's attention online about a health concern regarding one of their children.
The Canadian singer and the tech mogul, who dated on and off from 2018 to 2022, share three kids together — X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.
"Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis," she wrote on Thursday, February 20, in the since-deleted X update. "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation."
"This requires immediate attention," she continued. "If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."
It was unclear which of their children Grimes was referring to in her post or if she was able to get a hold of Musk.
As OK! previously reported, X Æ A-Xii, 4, who is also known by the nickname X, was recently spotted on his father's shoulders in an Oval Office meeting.
Musk defended some of the Department of Government Efficiency's controversial moves as the little one wandered the room near President Donald Trump.
Grimes appeared to learn about her son's televised White House appearance online after a fan on social media gushed about his manners.
"Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well," the user wrote. "He was so cute when he told DJT 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"
The mother-of-three replied, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."
The 36-year-old also distanced herself from her ex after Musk made a shocking one-armed gesture many viewers worldwide likened to a "Nazi salute" during the POTUS' presidential inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
"I'm happy to denounce Nazi-ism — and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?" Grimes told social media users who were pushing her to speak out on the issue. "Still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there's concern about that, I am happy to set the record strait [sic] in a meaningful way."
In another post, she added, "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."