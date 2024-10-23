Grimes Claims She 'Became Way Less Gay' and 'Less Interested in Dating Girls' After Welcoming 3 Kids With Ex Elon Musk
"I became way less gay after I was pregnant, my ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones?" she asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
When asked to clarify her odd remark, she replied she was "just less interested in dating girls."
Grimes, 36, said she's "kinda curious about the theories" and whether pregnancy alters your brain.
While some people laughed at her comments, others offered their real opinions on the subject.
"Check your dhea and testo[sterone] levels," one social media user suggested, to which the star — whose real name is Claire Boucher — replied, "My testosterone is way down so I was gonna go back to [a doctor] about this."
When another person dissed Musk, 53, by writing, "No, I think that’s just from being in a heterosexual relationship with a bigot bae," she quipped, "I feel like that shud [sic] make me more gay though."
The musician's relationship with the tech mogul began in 2018, and two years later, she gave birth to a son. In 2021, they welcomed a daughter via surrogacy, and in 2023, it was confirmed they welcomed a third child together.
In October 2023, Grimes sued Musk over parental rights, filing a "petition to establish parental relationship" in California.
As OK! reported, this is typically filed in a situation involving parents who were never married, with one asking for a legal determination of a child's parents and in most cases seeking child support or custody.
Musk asked that the case be sealed from the public.
This past summer, Grimes' mom, Sandy Garossino, claimed Musk was preventing the children from visiting their grandmother.
"As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met," Garossino tweeted. "She was thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled."
"I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire," she continued. "It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week."
The exes have received backlash for the unique names they gave their kids, with their youngest being called "Tau," with his real name being Techno Mechanicus.
They also share son X Æ A-Xii, known as "X," and Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by "Y."