Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says It's Important To 'Stay Consistent' With Workouts In Order To Not Overindulge During Holiday Season

"Start now. There is no such thing as a fitness anniversary. Start now, stay steady through the holidays, and before you know it you will be right where you want to be!" the fitness guru, who trains Khloé Kardashian and Rebel Wilson, exclusively tells OK! while talking about F45 Training, one of the fastest growing fitness franchises in the world. "I think knocking out your workouts before your festivities makes it easier to make better choices. Even if you do make bad choices you’ve mitigated the damage by logging the workout first. Life is about balance! The trick is showing up consistently. In magician parlance ‘make the rabbit appear’ and the audience is yours."

The businessman also says, "If you go back for seconds, don’t go back to the bar for thirds. It’s hard to stop that train once it leaves the station.

Peterson, who is F45’s Chief of Athletics, adds it's beneficial for people to join in on an F45 class. "Take some of the challenges away by doing it at an F45 because the program is set up and ready for you, you will be done in 45 minutes and you will have certified coaches (two per class!) right there with you. It’s like personal training in a group setting!" he shares.