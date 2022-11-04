Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says It's Important To 'Stay Consistent' With Workouts In Order To Not Overindulge During Holiday Season
Holiday season, a.k.a. the best time of year, is quickly upon us, and though it's easy to overindulge during Thanksgiving or Christmas, celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shares some wisdom when it comes to getting into shape prior to the winter months.
"Start now. There is no such thing as a fitness anniversary. Start now, stay steady through the holidays, and before you know it you will be right where you want to be!" the fitness guru, who trains Khloé Kardashian and Rebel Wilson, exclusively tells OK! while talking about F45 Training, one of the fastest growing fitness franchises in the world. "I think knocking out your workouts before your festivities makes it easier to make better choices. Even if you do make bad choices you’ve mitigated the damage by logging the workout first. Life is about balance! The trick is showing up consistently. In magician parlance ‘make the rabbit appear’ and the audience is yours."
The businessman also says, "If you go back for seconds, don’t go back to the bar for thirds. It’s hard to stop that train once it leaves the station.
Peterson, who is F45’s Chief of Athletics, adds it's beneficial for people to join in on an F45 class. "Take some of the challenges away by doing it at an F45 because the program is set up and ready for you, you will be done in 45 minutes and you will have certified coaches (two per class!) right there with you. It’s like personal training in a group setting!" he shares.
Peterson also wants his clients to eat well in order to thrive and live longer.
"Keep food as close to its natural state as possible, more water than you think you need, but no one food is ‘bad.' Think calories in calories out (CICO) and you will find a balance. My go-to is grilled salmon. Grilled salmon followed by Reese’s peanut butter cups if it’s my cheat meal," he notes.
When it comes to working out, Peterson notes these moves will "give you more bang for your time and energy buck."
"Jump pull-ups, squat press, lunges with curls — they work hard and they need to be able to get the most out of every workout. We don’t leave anything on the table!" he says.
As for why Peterson is such a big fan of F45, he states, "I get to do everything I love in fitness: interaction with people, exercise programming, testing new equipment, staying on top of the science — and I get to do all of it with a terrific group of people from all over the world. We have a common goal: creating the world’s best workouts — and a shared passion. It trickles down from HQ to the franchisees, to the members. It's so much fun!
"The workouts are great because we program from a macro level, in phases. They are not the standard; train for X amount of time and then big finish with a sprint or push for the last five-minute workouts. They are different every day and they are laid out weekly so that you have strength days, cardio days, hybrid days, as well as upper and lower extremity focused workouts. Comprehensive programming at its finest," he adds.
The class is popping up all over the world — from Australia to the U.K. — and it seems like this is only the beginning!
"F45 studios have a variety of equipment that other studios don’t have. We add tools to our network’s toolbox every year. This allows the members to try different things and expand their exercise repertoire. We program as a team, the Athletics Department: Scott Thompson, Johry Batt and others are constantly sampling new protocols and implementing them after our test studios run them and give us that famous thumb’s up emoji!" he shares.
Ultimately, Peterson's mission is for everyone to feel their best.
"I want to be the constant in their constantly changing world. I want them to be able to rely on the quality of the workouts they will have with me, the quality of my gym, the quality of the effort that goes into their experience every time they come to me. This is what drew me to F45; they have the same mindset. They set high goals for the member (and franchise owner) experience — and they work hard to deliver. Every. Single. Workout," he says.
Prior to Veteran's Day, F45 training created a brand new Veterans Day workout called VALOR, which will be the WOD at F45 studios around the world on Friday, November 11th. "This workout was designed to say thank you to the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces and invite them into F45 studios for a FREE WEEK at F45 Training," Peterson says.
The free week is valid for any active or retired military and people can sign up at www.f45training.com starting November 7 to 13.