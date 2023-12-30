Guy Fieri Takes Steamy Shirtless Selfie to Celebrate His 'Last Workout' of 2023
Guy Fieri is showing some skin!
On Friday, December 29, the Food Network star uploaded a selfie while shirtless in the sauna.
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host bared his hairy chest and sweaty skin as he soft smiled to the camera along with the message, "Last workout of the year followed up with hot sauna and cold plunge. Hope everyone has great holidays!!"
In another post, Fieri showed the sauna's temperature was 176 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Bring on the heat!!" he said.
Additionally, the food expert noted the workout was a part of his preparation for his son Ryder's "big" 18th birthday on Sunday, December 31.
"Gettin' me ready," he penned.
As OK! previously reported, Fieri is father to Ryder, 17, and Hunter, 27. The celeb also parents his nephew Jules, 22.
In a recent interview Guy revealed he won't be leaving his kids with any inheritance money unless they pursue a college education.
"I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me," the 55-year-old began. "My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’"
- Guy Fieri's Sons 'Are Perfectly Fine' With Their Strict Inheritance Deal: 'They Don't Want to Be Looked at as Nepo Babies'
- Guy Fieri Vows to 'Die Broke' and Leave His Sons No Inheritance Unless They Each Receive 2 College Degrees
- Celeb Chef Guy Fieri Rips Into His Haters & Anthony Bourdain: ‘Like I Give A Sh-t!’
So far, his boys have granted his wishes, as Guy shared Jules "is in the music industry down in L.A." while also pursuing a law degree at Loyola Marymount.
"If you're going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background," he explained of his nephew's career path.
Ryder, however, is less engaged with his father’s rule, as Guy said, "He's like, 'Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA?' He says, 'Can I just get through college?'"
Meanwhile, Hunter is currently enrolled in a MBA program at the University of Miami.
"[Shaquille O’Neal] said at best," the chef added. "Shaq said about his kids, ‘If you want any of this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So, they're on their way."
While some may think Fieri’s inheritance clause may upset his boys, an insider recently revealed the trio sees it as a "challenge."
"That is the long-standing thought process that Hunter and Ryder have because they want to make their dad proud," the source stated. "Guy is a great dad and has taught them well and would be even more proud of his kids when they get their full educations."
They added that the offspring are "trying to carve their path," as they "don't ever want to be looked at as nepo babies."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They want to be deserving of what they get," the insider noted. "They are perfectly fine and determined with working hard for themselves and making a name for themselves through hard work."