Guy Pearce Claims 'Aggressive' Kevin Spacey 'Targeted' Him on 'L.A. Confidential' Set: 'I Was Sort of Scared'
Guy Pearce claimed Kevin Spacey made him feel "targeted" while filming their 1997 crime thriller L.A. Confidential.
The Memento actor, 57, described the 65-year-old as "extremely charming" and "brilliant" at his craft, however, he admitted he was "sort of scared" of Spacey because he could be "quite an aggressive man."
"He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question," he claimed in a recent interview.
Pearce also recalled telling his then-wife, Kate Mestitz, that the only times he felt "safe" on that set, were the days costar Simon Baker was filming with them.
"Because I’m dumped like a hot potato," Pearce continued. "[Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was 10 times prettier than I am."
Pearce admitted he didn't realize the full effect of Spacey's alleged inappropriate behaviors on set until 2017 when the actor was hit with a wave of sexual misconduct allegations. Rent star Anthony Rapp, now 53, also accused the actor of making sexual advances on him when he was only 14 years old. Although he later filed a lawsuit against Spacey, the House of Cards star was not found liable.
"I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop," Pearce shared. "I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake-up call."
- Guy Pearce Says He 'Wanted to Punch' a 'Snobby Actress' Who Had a 'Horrible' Attitude While Working on Soap Opera
- Keanu Reeves Feels Matthew Perry's Diss 'Came Out Of Left Field' & 'Backfired' On The 'Friends' Alum, Spills Source
- Woody Harrelson Punched A Drunk Man Who Tried To Attack Him, Police Call It 'Self-Defense'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pearce reflected on the alleged incidents, admitting he "probably was a victim to a degree" but not "to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators."
He said he was in a "weird position," noting that he didn't want to focus on his negative experiences with Spacey, but simultaneously didn't want him to "get away with what he gets away with."
"I just try to be more honest about it now and call it for what it is," he added.
This isn't the first time Pearce has hinted about negative altercations with Spacey. The Hurt Locker actor previously said Spacey was a "handsy" person in a 2018 interview.
In a follow-up statement, he clarified he wasn't "sexually assaulted or molested" by Spacey, he only alleged the other man's behavior toward him made him "uncomfortable."
Pearce spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his alleged interactions with Spacey.