'Delusional' Sharon Stone Slammed for Insisting Kevin Spacey Should Be Welcomed Back to Hollywood Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Sharon Stone is ruffling feathers with her latest comments about disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

In a new interview, the Basic Instinct star acknowledged that "people are mad at" the remarks she made earlier this year, in which she said she "can't wait" to see Spacey resume acting after his sexual misconduct scandal.

Sharon Stone believes Kevin Spacey deserves a second chance.

Stone, 66, tried to clarify her words while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, but she also doubled down on defending the House of Cards alum, 64, despite the allegations against him.

"I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back," the mom-of-three explained.

In 2023, the 'House of Cards' star was acquitted after being accused of sexual assault.

"He’s reached out to everybody he’s offended and said he’s sorry," the actress continued. "Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter."

People once again took to social media to bash the Oscar nominee for her words.

Stone was slammed by fans for her comments about Spacey.

"Wonder if she would feel the same if someone close to her would have been abused!" one person tweeted, while another declared, "If she was one of his victims, she wouldn't be saying that!! Stupidity!!"

"This might be the most delusional defense I've ever seen. Did her publicist not stop her from saying stuff like this?" a third person asked, as a fourth said, "someone get this woman in therapy stat omfg."

In the THR interview, Stone went on to explain that she thinks "there’s so much hatred for" Spacey "because in his case it was man-on-man."

"That’s why he’s not allowed to come back. Because he offended men," she insisted. "But can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men’s genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me."

Spacey was fired from several projects in the wake of the allegations.

Her ability to forgive may stem from her own experiences, as Stone noted that even though she's "back in fashion again," she's been "canceled" plenty of times.

"Here’s the thing — I’m a dark horse. I love dark horses. I don’t want to be a white horse or wear a white hat. And I get that not everybody thinks I’m a good person. I get that people think I’m difficult," the Fatal Attraction actress spilled. "But I’m the person who wants to make sure you have water to drink and wants to make sure you have books to read and somewhere to read them."

Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, some of whom were underage at the time. Last year, he was acquitted of sexual assault.

