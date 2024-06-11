Kevin Spacey Tearfully Reveals He Lost His Home and Barely 'Dodged' Bankruptcy After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Kevin Spacey quietly broke down into tears while speaking with Piers Morgan about his current financial situation following years of fighting sexual misconduct allegations.
In a sneak peek for the Tuesday, June 11, installment of Uncensored, the actor had to pause to collect himself after the host asked him where he's currently living.
"Well, it’s funny you asked that question because this week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on," he tearfully admitted. "My house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put all of my things in storage."
"So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards," he explained of the hit political drama which premiered in 2013.
Morgan asked him if he was facing bankruptcy and Spacey confirmed there have been "a couple of times" when he thought he'd be forced to file, but he managed to "dodge it."
When the television personality asked him how much money he currently has, Spacey said "none" and clarified that he owes "many millions" in legal bills after being in and out of court for his various court battles.
"What are you going to do?" Morgan asked to which Spacey responded, "Get back on the horse."
As OK! previously reported, Netflix kicked Spacey from the starring role in House of Cards in 2017 in light of several sexual misconduct accusations.
He denied he'd ever committed a crime and won a case against actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey assaulted him when he was a teenager. He was also acquitted for other allegations in the UK in 2023 and has slowly started to rebuild his acting career with smaller roles.
During a May appearance on NewsNation, the Usual Suspects star claimed he felt "whatever mistakes I've made in my life, whatever choices I made that weren't the best, that I paid a price. It's been seven years."
"I'm trying to show that I've listened, I've learned, I've got the memo, I'm not going to behave in any way in the future that is questionable," he continued. "I've tried to spend these past seven years going into myself asking a lot of questions and listening, having conversations with people that I felt I owed amends to, and that at a certain point, I just want to get back to work."