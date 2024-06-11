Kevin Spacey Tearfully Reveals He Lost His Home and Barely 'Dodged' Bankruptcy After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Morgan asked him if he was facing bankruptcy and Spacey confirmed there have been "a couple of times" when he thought he'd be forced to file, but he managed to "dodge it."

When the television personality asked him how much money he currently has, Spacey said "none" and clarified that he owes "many millions" in legal bills after being in and out of court for his various court battles.

"What are you going to do?" Morgan asked to which Spacey responded, "Get back on the horse."