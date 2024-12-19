or
Gwen Stefani Admits She 'Almost Kissed' Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming 'The Aviator': Watch

the aviator gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani revealed she 'almost kissed' Leonardo DiCaprio while filming the 'The Aviator' in 2004.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Gwen Stefani spilled some fun behind-the-scenes details from when she worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on the 2004 film The Aviator.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I ever imagine I would be in a movie,” the singer-songwriter shared. “But not only was I in a movie, but I was in a Martin Scorsese movie playing Jean Harlow, and I almost got to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.”

gwen stefani interview
Source: Harper's BAZAAR/YouTube

Gwen Stefani shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2004 film 'The Aviator.'

The Voice coach added with a laugh, “But I did not get to.”

Source: Harper's BAZAAR/YouTube
The Aviator biopic followed the life of Howard Hughes, played by DiCaprio, with Stefani stepping into the shoes of Hollywood’s original blonde bombshell. For the No Doubt frontwoman, the entire experience was surreal.

the aviator
Source: K Rice/YouTube

The singer played the role of Hollywood’s original blonde bombshell Jean Harlow.

“That was one of the most incredible, scary experiences,” Stefani, who is married to Blake Shelton, admitted. “I don’t have any skills. I just tried out. I went to the Bel-Air Hotel, and they were literally just trying out girls. You’d walk in, try out, and walk out.”

She recalled, “I just remember I walked in, did the scene, and they were so nice. They made me feel so normal and comfortable, and I got the part. I had like three lines, but I got the part.”

the aviator gwen stefani
Source: GimmickMemes/YouTube

'The Voice' coach only had three lines in the movie.

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani

The film, which also starred Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale and Jude Law, racked up 11 Oscar nominations and took home five wins.

But The Aviator wasn’t Stefani’s only brush with Hollywood fame.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer once came close to snagging a major role in the 2005 hit movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

“It was between me and Angelina Jolie,” Stefani revealed in a 2008 interview with Vogue. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, great. I got a shot here.’ The whole acting thing really feels like something I could do. Whenever I’ve done it, when it works, it’s just like performing. You hit a moment. And that’s what movies are — a series of moments.”

Though she didn’t land the role, Stefani explained, “I feel like I almost got it. I went to a bunch of auditions. [It was] very competitive, and I wanted to do it, but I wanted to do music more.”

Jolie ultimately took the part, starring opposite Brad Pitt in the action-packed film about a married couple who discover they’re assassins working for rival agencies.

Since their on-screen chemistry was off the charts, it turned into a real-life romance.

angelina jolie brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie edged out Gwen Stefani for the role of Jane Smith in the 2005 hit 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.'

"Brad was a huge surprise to me. I, like most people, had a very distant impression of him from... the media," Jolie told Vogue in 2007, reflecting on their time filming together. "We were both living, I suppose, very full lives... I think we were the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn't. I was quite content to be a single mom."

"Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we just found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," she continued. "I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.' Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair."

Fast forward to today, Jolie and Pitt, who tied the knot in 2014, remain embroiled in a contentious divorce battle that has dragged on since their split in 2016.

