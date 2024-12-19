Gwen Stefani Admits She 'Almost Kissed' Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming 'The Aviator': Watch

Gwen Stefani spilled some fun behind-the-scenes details from when she worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on the 2004 film The Aviator.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I ever imagine I would be in a movie,” the singer-songwriter shared. “But not only was I in a movie, but I was in a Martin Scorsese movie playing Jean Harlow, and I almost got to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.”