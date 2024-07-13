OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are 'More in Love Than Ever' After 3 Years of Marriage: 'Complement Each Other in the Best Ways'

A photo of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 13 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance is straight out of a storybook!

The lovebirds — who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on July 3 — are still in awe of one another more than a decade after initially meeting as fellow coaches on The Voice in 2014.

gwen blake amc
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are 'more in love than ever' after three years of marriage.

"Gwen and Blake are doing amazing," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the spouses. "They’re more in love than ever."

"It feels surreal because the time has flown by," the insider explained of the couple’s marriage.

Though some might say Shelton and Stefani are quite the unexpected pairing, others argue it is their differences that make them work.

"They are the quintessential opposites-attract type of couple," a second source detailed of the duo, who "complement each other in the best ways."

gwen blake
Source: mega

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2021 after first meeting on 'The Voice' in 2014.

The confidante continued: "People around them didn’t understand the pairing at first, but now they see how strong the love is [between them]."

Shelton and the "Hollaback Girl" singer started dating in 2025 following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale.

After tying the knot in 2021, the "God Gave Me You" crooner became a proud stepdad to Stefani and her ex-husband’s three kids: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

While Shelton never had any biological children of his own, he truly has become a fatherly figure to his wife's sons.

gwen blake
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently vacationed in Italy with the blonde beauty's three kids.

Back in June, the "Just a Girl" vocalist's boys even joined their mom and Shelton for a family vacation in Italy.

The trip doubled as a birthday celebration for the "Boys 'Round Here" hitmaker, who turned 58 on June 18.

During the European getaway, the blended family embraced the tourist life while checking out the Vatican Museum, visiting the Trevi Fountain and eating lunch in San Marco Square.

At one point, Shelton and Stefani shared a romantic smooch while sipping on champagne during an afternoon gondola ride around Venice, the outlet reported.

hoda kotb gwen stefani blake shelton gavin rossdale new girlfriend
Source: mega

Blake Shelton is a proud stepdad to Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three sons.

"They did a lot of shopping and dined at the finest restaurants, but they also relaxed and ordered room service and watched TV," a third source revealed of the famous family's vacation. "They all had a blast."

During his time in Italy, Shelton kept his fans up to date with his travels, as he hilariously shared a photo of himself riding a bike on his birthday alongside the caption: "Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though…"

The country icon later informed fans he "finally found the hotel" while thanking his wife "for the greatest birthday ever!!!!!"

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources about Stefani and Shelton’s marriage.

