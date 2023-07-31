Gwen Stefani Confesses She and Husband Blake Shelton Have Very Different Lifestyles as They Work to Save Marriage: Watch

"When you're with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you're from Orange County but it just works," the mom-of-three, 53, captioned the video.

Fans adored their dynamic, with one writing, "Love that you both kept your original style and autonomy, but also share mutual values."

"Most unexpected couple but super cute lol 🥰," noted another, with a third penning, "Perfect couple!! I’m glad y’all found each other!! ❤️❤️."