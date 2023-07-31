OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani Confesses She and Husband Blake Shelton Have Very Different Lifestyles as They Work to Save Marriage: Watch

gwen stefani blake shelton different lifestyles
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 31 2023, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton living proof that opposites attract?

Though the two are reportedly in the midst of a rough patch, the blonde beauty posted a cute TikTok over the weekend that featured moments from their years together, showing them doing everything from riding in a truck to goofing around on the set of The Voice.

gwen blake
Source: @gwenstefani/instagram

"When you're with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you're from Orange County but it just works," the mom-of-three, 53, captioned the video.

Fans adored their dynamic, with one writing, "Love that you both kept your original style and autonomy, but also share mutual values."

"Most unexpected couple but super cute lol 🥰," noted another, with a third penning, "Perfect couple!! I’m glad y’all found each other!! ❤️❤️."

However, their differences have lead to some trouble, as an insider claimed the country crooner, 47, won't agree to film a reality show with his wife.

"Gwen is furious," the source told RadarOnline.com of Shelton's hesitation. "She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea!"

gwen blake
Source: @gwenstefani/instagram

The idea came about somewhat recently, as Stefani has been connecting with her admirers more than ever on social media.

"She's always going on live and interacting with them, it's intense," the source spilled. "Blake finds it suffocating and they bicker all the time about how she's always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back. She genuinely loves connecting with her fans."

"They want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute," the insider noted of why the the "Rich Girl" singer wants to do the series. "She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma."

"They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go," the insider said. "Blake is digging in his heels because he's sick of being henpecked. He's already feeling smothered. The last thing he needs is another commitment with her!"

Another insider told an outlet they're also in disagreement about whether or not to expand their family.

