Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Both Distracted by Work' as They Fight to Save Their Marriage
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are between a rock and a hard place, as their busy lives drive a wedge between their marriage.
It seems the Hollywood stars are struggling to keep their romance alive just two years after the lovebirds tied the knot in Oklahoma.
"They used to do everything together," a source spilled regarding the duo's blended lives. "Some might even say they were together too much."
"They’re both distracted by their work," the insider added — and now that Shelton's time on The Voice has come to an end, the couple no longer gets to combined their jobs and quality time in one.
Shelton's main priority in his career is currently his hit Barmageddon series — which was recently renewed for a second season on USA Network — while Stefani remains a coach on The Voice, as well as the founder of her cosmetics brand, GXVE Beauty.
Oh, and don't forget both Hollywood hotshots' famed singing careers.
"Anyone can see they’re having issues," the source continued on Stefani and Shelton's marital woes. "There isn’t much for them to talk about," now that Shelton has moved on from his longtime coaching position on the hit NBC singing competition series.
Aside from being workaholics, the source noted struggles with the spouses' completely different upbringings have also slowly seeping through the cracks.
"She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in [the southern lifestyle]," the confidante confessed of Stefani — who is a California city girl at heart.
As OK! previously reported, the "Hollaback Girl" singer fears she and Shelton are "drifting apart," but the blonde beauty "doesn't know what to do."
"When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice," the source dished.
As tensions rise in the duo's relationship, little things Shelton does have started to get under Stefani's skin.
"Gwen and Blake both have habits that annoy each other, like when Blake tracks mud through the house or leaves a mess. And what he eats grosses Gwen out. She’s always on his case about dieting," the insider concluded.
Star spoke to sources about Shelton and Stefani's marriage problems.