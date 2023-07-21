Gwen Stefani Urging Blake Shelton to Try Couples Counseling After Country Star Has Second Thoughts About Expanding Their Family
Gwen Stefani is eager to expand her family — but Blake Shelton has other ideas.
According to insiders, the No Doubt frontwoman has been tellings pals how badly she wants to have children with the country crooner. However, Shelton has yet to become as enamored with the idea.
"They talked about having more kids early on and Blake seemed keen, but he's had second thoughts and is now fine with being a stepdad to her three," the insider said of the "Neon Lights" singer's relationship with Stefani's boys Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
The power couple not seeing eye to eye on the expansion of their family has caused quite a bit of tension in their marriage. "She wants a baby with Blake and presses the issue again and again." the source spilled.
Despite her poking a prodding at her husband — whom she wed in July 2021 — the "Sweet Escape" singer is desperate to solve their problem in couples counseling. "She's a big believer in therapy and feels it could really help her and Blake," the insider claimed.
However, the more old-school Shelton has not been a fan of airing out their dirty laundry to a therapist. "He doesn't want to talk about private stuff to a stranger," the source claimed. "Plus, he thinks they should be able to work things out on their own."
Rumors of trouble in the duo's marriage have swirled over the past month. As OK! previously reported, Stefani and Shelton have reportedly been "leading separate lives" for quite some time.
"Times are tough for Gwen and Blake," a source dished. "They're spending a lot of time apart and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them."
