Gwen Stefani Gets A Taste Of Country Life With Hubby Blake Shelton On Adorable Oklahoma Getaway: Watch
They got down and dirty!
On Tuesday, March 21, Gwen Stefani showed off husband Blake Shelton’s country roots in an adorable TikTok. The “Hollaback Girl” singer captured some highlights from the pair’s Oklahoma getaway via a video that showed the country crooner's dirt-covered pickup truck, all while the viral song “Ceilings” by Lizzie McAlpine played in the background.
The pop singer jumped into the vehicle and filmed herself in the side-view mirror, the star smiling wide in her camo trucker hat as the country singer drove in the background.
As she rode passenger seat, she panned to the rocky and dusty terrain displaying a creek and some barren trees. The fashion designer then ran off into the distance as she held up peace signs in her tall black stomping boots, camo pants and black graphic tee. She also shared two selfies of her and Shelton hugging and grinning during their adventure.
Fans took to the comments section to gush over the unlikely couple.
“Would 15-year-old Gwen ever have pictured herself in Oklahoma with a cowboy…” one user wrote, while another said, “Opposites attract, city slicker to country girl 🤠🌻.”
“Been a fan of both ever since they began and never saw this beautiful relationship coming. Happy for them both🥰,” a supporter noted.
Another clapped back at the couple’s naysayers by writing, “And people say their marriage is in trouble. Haters!!!!”
The musicians tied the knot back in July 2021 after five years of dating and have been inseparable ever since.
As OK! previously reported, on Saturday, March 18, the 53-year-old was a special guest performer at her husband’s concert. Fans shared clips from the event where Shelton, 46, introduced the mom-of-three, saying, "Since she's here, I talked her into doing a couple more songs."
The long time The Voice judge spilled earlier in the month that he struggles being on tour without Stefani by his side.
"It's terrible. Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home," he said in a previous interview.
"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year. I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Shelton added.