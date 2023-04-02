Gwen Stefani Joins Hubby Blake Shelton On The Road For His Latest Tour: Photo

The star then made additional Instagram Story posts showing the pets that joined them on the oversized automobile. One clip included a beautiful white, orange and gray cat sleeping on the floor, while another captured a black and tan dog giving puppy eyes to the camera.

This was not the first time the "Rich Girl" singer has been present on the "God’s Country" vocalist’s 2023 tour. As OK! previously reported, on Saturday, March 18, the 53-year-old was a guest star during his set.