Gwen Stefani Joins Hubby Blake Shelton On The Road For His Latest Tour: Photo
Gwen Stefani has become Blake Shelton’s newest roadie.
On Saturday, April 2, the pop singer uploaded an adorable selfie of her and country star husband Shelton on his tour bus. The snap of the lovebirds showed the 46-year-old peeking out of the corner while lying on the tour bus bed, meanwhile, Stefani was smiling from below wearing red lipstick and a black jacket.
The star then made additional Instagram Story posts showing the pets that joined them on the oversized automobile. One clip included a beautiful white, orange and gray cat sleeping on the floor, while another captured a black and tan dog giving puppy eyes to the camera.
This was not the first time the "Rich Girl" singer has been present on the "God’s Country" vocalist’s 2023 tour. As OK! previously reported, on Saturday, March 18, the 53-year-old was a guest star during his set.
Fans shared footage of the adorable couple as they performed a surprise duet. "Since she's here, I talked her into doing a couple more songs," the Oklahoma native said before the pair sang "Nobody But You" together.
A fan wrote, "They are the real-life fairy tale," in response to the clip of the show.
The devoted husband recently admitted how difficult it has been on tour without his favorite person by his side.
"It's terrible. Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," he told a news outlet. "Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."
"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year," he added. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."
Shelton then expressed his want to be around for Stefani’s three kids —Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with Gavin Rossdale.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," the country crooner explained. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he added. "[When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."