Gwen Stefani Shocks The Crowd With Surprise Performance At Husband Blake Shelton's Final Night On Tour: Watch
Blake Shelton couldn't wrap up his tour without one last special appearance from his wife, Gwen Stefani!
The "Hollaback Girl" singer surprised the crowd during the final night of her husband's 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk tour on Saturday, March 25, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Stefani shocked fans with a rendition of "Don't Speak," a hit single from her former musical group No Doubt, in addition to two duets she previously released with Shelton: "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."
The blonde beauty, 53, belted out the rock band's famous tune, as Shelton, 46, strung along to the music on his guitar.
"Don't speak, I know just what you're saying / So please stop explaining / Don't tell me 'cause it hurts," Stefani sang, as neither her nor Shelton could keep a smile off of their faces.
The "Rich Girl" singer's performance electrified the crowd, as the audience seemed to keep their energy up for the second half of the concert set list.
"This is Gwen Stefani, everybody!" Shelton exclaimed to the packed arena at Key Bank Center on Saturday evening.
Stefani has joined her handsome hunk of a husband for a variety of dates throughout his months-long tour, as OK! previously reported.
- Happy Wife! Gwen Stefani Proudly Shows Off Wedding Ring When Blake Shelton Introduces Her On Stage As 'Gwen Shelton'
- Gwen Stefani Gets A Taste Of Country Life With Hubby Blake Shelton On Adorable Oklahoma Getaway: Watch
- Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Surprise Fans With A Sweet Duet At His Concert: 'I Talked Her Into Doing A Couple Songs'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Most recently, the country sensation brought his lover on stage during the Thursday, March 23, show in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he asked the crowd to please welcome "Gwen Shelton," causing the audience to laugh and cheer.
Following the comical but sweet switch of Stefani's last name, the "Luxurious" singer proudly tapped her wedding ring, which definitely made her hubby happy.
Right before she was about to exit the stage, Shelton begged her not to go, stating: "Will you please not leave? We have another song to do. Let's do it."
The longtime couple's public displays of affection have continuously proven their doubtful friends wrong about their relationship.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," a source spilled shortly after Valentine's Day last month. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights."
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love," the close insider continued of the celebrity spouses — who tied the knot in July 2021 after first meeting on The Voice in 2014.