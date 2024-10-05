Gwen Stefani All Smiles as She Celebrates Her 55th Birthday Alongside Husband Blake Shelton: Photo
Happy belated birthday, Gwen Stefani!
On Friday, October 4, the No Doubt singer, 55, shared a photo celebrating her big day alongside her husband, Blake Shelton, 48.
In honor of the milestone, Stefani shared an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram. In the image, the musical duo shared a sweet embrace as they smiled wide for the camera.
“@blakeshelton, thank u for the best bday!! Gx,” she penned next to the snapshot, where she wore a brown, green and black sweater, a glowy makeup look and a large green ring, while Shelton donned a black shirt and green cap.
In response to the upload, fans gushed over the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2021.
“You both deserve all the happiness, love and joy your hearts can hold,” one person penned, while another added, “Soooo happy for you for real!🙏.”
As OK! previously reported, Stefani recently went on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she gushed about her romance with Shelton.
When asked what he does that reminds her of how much she loves him, Stefani replied, “The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing.”
“You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart. It just makes you happier every single day,” she noted during the October 2 interview.
Stefani added that “we’re all chasing” laughter and expressed that she is very happy to have found Shelton.
“That’s more than enough,” host Jennifer Hudson stated, to which the “Hollaback Girl” singer echoed, “That’s more than enough.”
Despite the pair’s love for each other, they do butt heads on certain things, including the “God’s Country” artist’s hunting habit.
“They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle,” the source spilled.
“She’s a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time," they added. "So it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”
The insider claimed that the mother-of-three attempted to convince Shelton to stop hunting, however, the hobby is something the country star won’t “ever back down on."
“When he thinks he’s in the right about something, he won’t shut up about it,” the source noted. “She’s always said it won’t be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance.”
"He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach," they claimed.