Gwen Stefani All Smiles as She Celebrates Her 55th Birthday Alongside Husband Blake Shelton: Photo

In honor of the milestone, Stefani shared an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram. In the image, the musical duo shared a sweet embrace as they smiled wide for the camera.

“@blakeshelton, thank u for the best bday!! Gx,” she penned next to the snapshot, where she wore a brown, green and black sweater, a glowy makeup look and a large green ring, while Shelton donned a black shirt and green cap.