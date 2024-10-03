Gwen Stefani Reveals What Husband Blake Shelton Does to Make Her 'Happier Every Single Day'
What keeps Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance alive? According to the No Doubt singer, it’s a lot of giggles!
On the Wednesday, October 2, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Stefani, 54, shared what Shelton, 48, does to remind her why she loves him so much.
“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” she gushed. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”
“It just makes you happier every single day,” the “Hollaback Girl” artist raved.
Stefani noted that “we’re all chasing” laughter and she is so glad to have found someone who brings her that joy.
“That’s more than enough,” host Jennifer Hudson replied, to which Stefani said, “That’s more than enough.”
As OK! previously reported, while Stefani only spoke positively about her romance with the country singer, an insider recently spilled how the couple — who tied the knot in 2021 — have their fair share of issues.
One topic the lovebirds butt heads on is Shelton’s hunting, as Stefani is a vocal animal rights activist.
“They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle,” the source dished.
“She’s a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time," the confidante revealed. "So it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”
The insider claimed the "Just a Girl" songstress — who shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with ex Gavin Rossdale — has "tried" to get Shelton on her side of the argument.
Despite her efforts, the controversial hobby is something the “God’s Country” vocalist won't “ever back down on," according to the source.
“When he thinks he’s in the right about something, he won’t shut up about it,” they continued. “She’s always said it won’t be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance.”
"He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach," the insider alleged.
Stefani and Shelton originally met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating a year later. Now that they are three years into marriage, the duo seem to be doing well despite their differences.